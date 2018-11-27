Performance of the Week - VOTE NOW

It's time to vote in this week's Performance of the Week poll.

There are six superb candidates up for this week's award.

* CAYTON CORINTHIANS / Knocking out division one Newlands in the Sunday Cup

* AYTON / Stunning Filey Town in the Harbour Cup

* SCARBOROUGH RUFC / 50-17 win over Morley to stay top of North One East

* DESAPLINE MARTIAL ARTS / Medal haul at the North East Championships

* HARRISON GIBBONS / Four goals in Filey Holt FC Under-Nines' win over Scholes Park

* SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC UNDER-12s / 4-1 win over top-of-the-league Hall Road Rangers