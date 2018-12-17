PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEK - Vote now!

It's time to vote for this week's Performance of the Week.

There are five nominees this week.

* SCARBOROUGH RUFC / 31-3 derby win over Bridlington to finish 2018 top of the North One East table

* SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC UNDER-13s / 8-0 North Riding Cup win over Guisborough

* PANTHERS NETBALL CLUB / 29-9 winners over SNC Minnows

* CAYTON ATHLETIC / 4-1 League Trophy win against Ayton

* SCARBOROUGH HOCKEY CLUB 1STS / Finished 2018 with a 5-1 win over Thirsk 2nds

*** VOTING CLOSES MIDDAY ON WEDNESDAY ***