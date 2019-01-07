PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEK: VOTE NOW

The Performance of the Week vote is back for the first time in 2019 after a break over Christmas and New Year.

There are five candidates for this week's award:

JAMES PERRETT / Two tries in Scarborough RUFC win at Cleckheaton

RYAN WATSON / Brace on his home debut for Scarborough Athletic

BORO UNDER-12s / beat Hessle Rangers 4-2 in semi-final

SI COUPLAND / Nine goals for Cayton Corinthians in 75 minutes

AYTON FC / Battled back from behind three times to win 5-4 against FC Rosette

*** VOTING CLOSES MIDDAY ON WEDNESDAY ***