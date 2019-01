PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEK - VOTE NOW

It's time to vote for the Performance of the Week Award.

There are six nominees to choose from this week:

* SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC UNDER-19s - WON THEIR COUNTY CUP SEMI-FINAL 7-1

* FILEY HOLT FC UNDER-10s - 6-1 WIN AGAINST SEAMER STORMERS

* SCARBOROUGH HOCKEY CLUB 1sts - WON BOTH THEIR CUP SEMI-FINAL AND LEAGUE GAME

* ITIS ITIS ROVERS - SHOCK WIN OVER DIVISION ONE CHAMPS WEST PIER

* TIGERS NETBALL CLUB - 30-12 WIN OVER S6F

* SCARBOROUGH LADIES UNDER-12s - 3-0 WIN AT SKELTON UNITED IN FIRST 9-A-SIDE GAME

***** VOTING CLOSES 2pm ON WEDNESDAY *****