It's time to vote for the Performance of the Week.

There's five candidates for the award this week:

* SAFC U19s / 4-2 win against Huddersfield YMCA

* THE BAT-ALIONS / 8-2 win over Tigers in the Scarborough Table Tennis League

* SNC MARLINS / 34-13 win over Novas in the Scarborough Ladies Netball League

* DUNCAN SMART / Fifth of 147 finishers at Sewerby Parkrun

* ISSY NICHOLLS / Fifth overall at the Schools Inter-County Cross Country match in South Shields​

**** VOTING CLOSES 2PM ON WEDNESDAY ****