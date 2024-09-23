PHOTO FOCUS - 12 images from Scarborough Athletic 1 Scunthorpe United 0 by Richard Ponter

Hosts Scarborough Athletic earned a 1-0 NLN win against leaders Scunthorpe United. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTERHosts Scarborough Athletic earned a 1-0 NLN win against leaders Scunthorpe United. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER
By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024
Scarborough Athletic claimed a 1-0 win at home to previously undefeated National League North leaders Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

Richard Ponter was at the Scarborough Sports Village to take photos of the league clash for The Scarborough News.

Home fans celebrate as Scarborough Athletic earn a 1-0 NLN win against leaders Scunthorpe United.

1. Home cheer

Home fans celebrate as Scarborough Athletic earn a 1-0 NLN win against leaders Scunthorpe United. Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough Athletic defender Kieran Weledji made his 150th appearance as they earned a 1-0 NLN win against leaders Scunthorpe United. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER

2. Boro stalwart Weledji reaches landmark

Scarborough Athletic defender Kieran Weledji made his 150th appearance as they earned a 1-0 NLN win against leaders Scunthorpe United. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER Photo: Richard Ponter

Keeper Ryan Whitley makes a save as hosts Scarborough Athletic win against leaders Scunthorpe United. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER

3. No way through

Keeper Ryan Whitley makes a save as hosts Scarborough Athletic win against leaders Scunthorpe United. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER Photo: Richard Ponter

Boro boss Jono Greening. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER

4. In charge

Boro boss Jono Greening. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER Photo: Richard Ponter

