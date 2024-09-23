PHOTO FOCUS - 12 images from Scarborough Athletic 1 Scunthorpe United 0 by Richard Ponter

1. Home cheer
Home fans celebrate as Scarborough Athletic earn a 1-0 NLN win against leaders Scunthorpe United. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Boro stalwart Weledji reaches landmark
Scarborough Athletic defender Kieran Weledji made his 150th appearance as they earned a 1-0 NLN win against leaders Scunthorpe United. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER Photo: Richard Ponter
3. No way through
Keeper Ryan Whitley makes a save as hosts Scarborough Athletic win against leaders Scunthorpe United. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER Photo: Richard Ponter
4. In charge
Boro boss Jono Greening. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER Photo: Richard Ponter
