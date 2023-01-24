News you can trust since 1882
Photos from the 2-1 home defeat for Scarborough Athletic against National League North leaders AFC Fylde

PHOTO FOCUS - 14 photos from Scarborough Athletic 1 AFC Fylde 2 by Richard Ponter

Scarborough Athletic slipped to a late 2-1 loss at home to National League North leaders AFC Fylde on Saturday.

By Andy Bloomfield
1 hour ago

Richard Ponter was at a chilly Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos for The Scarborough News.

1. The home side are put under pressure by Fylde

Boro's Dom Tear is closed down by AFC Fylde players

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. The Scarborough skipper battles for the ball

Boro captain Michael Coulson attempts to hold off an AFC Fylde rival

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. An aerial battle is won by the home side

Scarborough Athletic's Dom Tear wins a header against Fylde

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. The home side put the Fylde defence and keeper under pressure

Scarborough Athletic aim to break through the Fylde defence

Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough AthleticAFC FyldeNational League NorthFlamingo Land Stadium