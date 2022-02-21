Michael Coulson wins a header in Scarborough Athletic 2 FC United of Manchester 2 Photo by Richard Ponter

PHOTO FOCUS - 23 photos from Scarborough Athletic 2 FC United of Manchester 2

Scarborough Athletic were held to a 2-2 draw at home by rivals FC United of Manchester on Saturday.

By Andy Bloomfield
Monday, 21st February 2022, 12:06 pm

Richard Ponter was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos for the Scarborough News.

PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 2 FC United of Manchester 2 Photos by Richard Ponter

2.

Simon Heslop in action during Scarborough Athletic 2 FC United of Manchester 2 Photos by Richard Ponter

3.

An FC United of Manchester player winces on the floor, with Boro's Ryan Watson, left, and Ash Jackson, right, in the 2-2 draw Photos by Richard Ponter

4.

Scarborough AthleticFC United of ManchesterFlamingo Land Stadium
