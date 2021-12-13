PHOTO FOCUS - Edgehill 1 Newlands 3 Photos by Richard Ponter

A depleted Newlands side earned a 3-1 win at Scarborough Saturday League Division One rivals Edgehill in their last match of 2021.

By Andy Bloomfield
Monday, 13th December 2021, 8:28 am

Richard Ponter was at Pindar Leisure Centre to take photos of the clash for the Scarborough News.

Newlands' Jamie Gallagher pushes on in the win at Edgehill in the Scarborough Saturday League first division. Photos by Richard Ponter

Newlands' Jamie Gallagher tries to beat Edgehill skipper Joe Gallagher to the ball in the Scarborough Saturday League first division clash. Photos by Richard Ponter

Newlands in action at Edgehill in the Scarborough Saturday League first division. Photos by Richard Ponter

Ryan Link in action for Edgehill at home to Newlands in the Scarborough Saturday League first division. Photos by Richard Ponter

