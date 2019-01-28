PHOTO FOCUS: Hunmanby United 8-0 Itis Itis Rovers Hunmanby United beat nine-man Itis Itis Rovers 8-0 in Division One of the Scarborough Saturday League. Pictures by Steve Lilly. Hunmanby player-boss Leigh Franks picks out a teammate Steve Lilly jpimedia Buy a Photo Hunmanby's Dan Baldry is put under pressure by Mikey Barker Steve Lilly jpimedia Buy a Photo Dan Baldry breezes past his marker Steve Lilly jpimedia Buy a Photo Ryan Baldry and Jack Ramos battle for the ball Steve Lilly jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2