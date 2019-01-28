Hunmanby United 8-0 Itis Itis Rovers

PHOTO FOCUS: Hunmanby United 8-0 Itis Itis Rovers

Hunmanby United beat nine-man Itis Itis Rovers 8-0 in Division One of the Scarborough Saturday League.

Pictures by Steve Lilly.

Hunmanby player-boss Leigh Franks picks out a teammate
Hunmanby's Dan Baldry is put under pressure by Mikey Barker
Dan Baldry breezes past his marker
Ryan Baldry and Jack Ramos battle for the ball
