PHOTO FOCUS: Itis Itis Rovers 2-0 Helperby United Itis Itis Rovers beat Helperby United 2-0 to move into the final of the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup. Pictures by Steve Lilly. Sean Bloom on the ball for Itis Itis Rovers Itis Itis 2-0 Helperby United jpimedia Buy a Photo Jack Ramos closes down a Helperby opponent Steve Lilly jpimedia Buy a Photo Jack Ramos on the attack Steve Lilly jpimedia Buy a Photo Sean Bloom in possession Steve Lilly jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3