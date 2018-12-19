The Boro keeper tips an effort over the bar

PHOTO FOCUS: Scarborough Athletic Under-15s 1-5 North Ferriby United

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s lost 5 -1against North Ferriby United at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Sunday.

Pictures by Andy Standing.

A Scarborough Athletic player lets fly with an effort on goal
Goalmouth action from Scarborough Athletic Under-15s' defeat against North Ferriby United
North Ferriby United go on the attack
A Scarborough Athletic player gets on the ball under pressure from a United opponent
