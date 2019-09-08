PHOTO FOCUS: Scarborough Athletic v Marske United
An injury-time strike from Marske's Matty Waters denied Scarborough Athletic victory in Saturday's FA Cup first qualifying round clash.
Morgan Exley was at the 1-1 draw at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos for the Scarborough News.
Isaac Assenso wins the Boro Player of the Month award for August
jpimedia
Scarborough Athletic v Marske United''PICTURES BY MORGAN EXLEY
jpimedia
Scarborough Athletic v Marske United''PICTURES BY MORGAN EXLEY
jpimedia
Scarborough Athletic v Marske United''PICTURES BY MORGAN EXLEY
jpimedia
View more