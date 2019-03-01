PHOTO FOCUS: Scarborough FC 2-2 York City
Ahead of Tuesday night's crunch North Riding Senior Cup semi-final clash between Scarborough Athletic and York City, we've searched our photo archives for pictures from previous encounters.
Scarborough 2-2 York City - January 2006.
Scarborough find the back of the York City net
jpimedia
Boro and York battle for the ball at the McCain Stadium
jpimedia
Tony Hackworth tries to fend off a York City man
jpimedia
Boro skipper Neal Bishop fires an effort on the York City goal
jpimedia
View more