Pier and Edgehill both coast to victories

Scarborough Saturday League Division One title rivals Edgehill and West Pier both coasted to victories to maintain their push for honours, beating Scalby and Goalsports respectively.

Lloyd Henderson opened the scoring for Edgehill at home to Scalby after only eight minutes, but three goals in the final five minutes of the opening period killed off the villagers.

Scalby push on against Edgehill

Joel Ramm made it 2-0 on 40 minutes with a free-kick, Tyson Stubbings netting two minutes later and just before half-time Jamie Patterson added the home side's fourth.

Danny Collins made it 5-0 five minutes into the second half, then two late goals from super-sub Liam Cooper sealed the win.

Man of the match for Edgehill was 17-year-old Aidan Thurston in defence, while Robbie Scarborough, also 17, pushed him close along with 16-year-old keeper Ethan Hodgson.

Sam Medd praised all his Scalby players for their hard work throughout against a strong Edgehill side.

West Pier powered to a 6-0 home win against Goalsports, Martin Cooper smashing in a hat-trick.

Cooper opened the scoring with a penalty, followed by a Sean Exley effort set up by Jake Adams.

Exley's 25-yard strike made it 3-0 early in the second half, then Cooper complete his hat-trick, and man of the match Neil Thomas hit the sixth.

Tom Wilde was named as the man of the match for Goalsports, who never stopped grafting.

Snainton boosted their Division Two title hopes with an 11-0 home win against Eastfield Town.

Man of the match Ryan Collings hit four goals for the villagers, while the other scorers were Nathan Barber (2), Ryan Megginson, Sam Cooper, Rob Holt, Martin Kelly and Regan Hewitt.

Eastfield Athletic continued their fine form with a 3-1 home victory against Fishburn Park Reserves.

Daniel Thomas opened the scoring for Athletic with a goal direct from a corner on 14 minutes and just before half-time Nathan Sutherland's wind-assisted effort also sailed in.

Billy Arnold pulled a goal back for Park, but sub Dave Leather restored Athletic's lead with a third goal with his first touch of the game after coming on as a sub, rolling back the years with a great finish.

Skipper Max Beecroft was man of the match for the victors in central midfield.