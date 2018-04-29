Pier and Edgehill earn wins to maintain title bids

Scarborough Saturday League Division One leaders Edgehill and rivals West Pier both gained wins on Saturday to keep the battle for top spot on track for an exciting climax.

Edgehill now only have two games left after their 4-0 win at Newlands, and they hold a four-point lead over Pier, though the defending champions do have three games in hand.

Jackson Jowett gave Edgehill the lead after 12 minutes, and 15 minutes later Lloyd Henderson doubled their lead.

Just after the hour mark Edgehill's man of the match Aaron Jenking made sure of the win for the visitors, and he rounded off the scoring 15 minutes from time with his second goal.

Jack Hakings impressed for Newlands.

West Pier kept up their pursuit of Edgehill with a hard-earned 2-0 win at a plucky Goal Sports team.

Pier missed a few chances before they finally broke the deadlock on 37 minutes when Neil Thomas' deflected driven shot from 18 yards went past the home keeper to make it 1-0.

From the kick-off Martin Cooper dispossessed a Goal Sports defender and ran through on goal to finish nicely.

After the interval the hosts had a couple of chances to get back into the game, but Will Jenkinson, Zac Hansen and Neil Thomas also spurned opportunities to increase Pier's lead.

Jack Brown and Rich Tolliday both impressed upon stepping up from Pier's second string to the firsts.

Edgehill Reserves won 3-1 at Edgehill 3rds to claim their spot in the Frank White Trophy final.

Josh Wallace gave the reserves an ideal start when he lobbed in from 20 yards after only 30 seconds and it was 2-0 when Jon Cairns notched for the away side.

Right-back Glen Wilkinson added a third from the penalty spot, Alec Coulson hitting a late consolation for the third team.

Left-back John Woolford was man of the match for the victors, who now wait to see who wins the other semi-final between Seamer Reserves and Filey Reserves on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7.

Sherburn edged closer to finishing in third place in Division Two with a 6-3 win at Cayton Corinthians on Friday night.

Paul Mills notched a hat-trick for the visitors, with Liam Scott hitting a brace and Nick Bell also netting.

Ellis Howley, Adam Robertshaw and Dan Marston, from the penalty spot, were the Cayton scorers, with Scott Davison their man of the match.

Fishburn Park romped to a 15-1 success at Old Vic.

Billy Arnold, Ardelan Ameen, player-boss Carl Oliver and Arran Cook bagged a hat-trick apiece for Park, with Marc Usher scoring twice and Andrew Young hitting the other goal.