Pier battle back to dump Edgehill out of League Cup

West Pier battled back to knock Edgehill out of the League Cup at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Wednesday night, winning a thrilling end-to-end cup clash 6-3 after extra-time.

Steve Clegg's Edgehill side going 2-0 up inside just 10 minutes through goals from Lloyd Henderson and Tyson Stubbings.

But West Pier battled back and goals from Sean Exley and Sam Garnett levelled things up at 2-2 at the break.

Edgehill's star man Kieran Link looked to have sealed the win for his side, but a stoppage time goal from sub Rich Tolliday, who slammed in a bullet header with virtually the last action of the 90 minutes, ensured the game went to extra-time.

Pier took control in extra-time, going on to win 6-3 through, Jamie Bradshaw scoring a hat-trick to emphatically put his side into the next round.

The striker's first was a cross that fortuitously sailed straight in, with his third and Pier's sixth coming from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the box.

Pier boss Andy Spivey gave the man of the match honours to Bradshaw, with Richie Barker and Garnett also impressing in midfield.

Clegg singled out Link as Edgehill's man of the match.