Pier battle for share of spoils at Holt

Filey Holt Under-Nines were held to a draw after a fine defensive display by West Pier.

Filey piled on the pressure in the first half.

Kobi Crawford flashed a shot wide after a fine build up and the industrious Oscar Jennison also had a shot well -saved.

Pier were dangerous on the break but Thomas Richardson and Logan Tuck held firm.

Filey keeper George Barber was again on top form.

The second half saw Filey on top again. Lewis Cammish was denied at point-blank range and Archie Barker’s shot narrowly missed the target.

Pier took the lead after a swift attack resulted in a goalline scramble and CJ Stingemore smartly slotted home.

Cammish then produced a moment of magic on the left, his cross found Tom Barber whose emphatic finish levelled the scores.

The game culminated in a flurry of chances at both ends. Cammish’s shot was superbly saved and at the other end Barber expertly saved with his legs.

Barber scooped the Filey man of the match for the second week running.

Heslerton Under-14s won 5-4 against Dunnington.

Heslerton went toe-to-toe with league leaders Dunnington in a titanic contest.

It was Heslerton who took the lead early through powerhouse forward Jayden Isaac, only for Dunnington to strike back with their slick passing.

Two quality goals, including an overhead-kick, put the visitors one up at the break.

In a feisty second half Charlie Richardson and Hayden Williams stood out for the Blues, though it was Ben Flinton and Ben Robinson who were the creative forces.

Robinson curled in from the edge of the box, before an acrobatic volley from Flinton made Heslerton dare to believe.

Back came Dunnington with two more strikes from range, to put the table toppers 4-3 up.

Robinson then curled in from distance before Isaac poached another, leading to an 11-man rearguard action at the end.

Sam Farkas and Tom Owen were magnificent at the back, while Brad Spiller tipped over acrobatically in the dying minutes, to give the home side the shock victory they deserved.