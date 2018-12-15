Pier beat rivals Hunmanby to reclaim top spot

West Pier claimed top spot in the Scarborough Saturday League Division One table thanks to a 2-1 home win against title rivals Hunmanby United.

The visitors, who had started the day in pole position, opened the scoring early on through James Pinder.

West Pier and Hunmanby battle it out

Pier had the lion's share of possession in the first half, but Hunmanby's defence held firm until the interval.

Both sides played well in difficult conditions after the break, and United nearly doubled their lead when Scott Wardman tipped Cam Dobson's effort onto the bar.

This proved to be the turning point as, in the 80th minute, Neil Thomas' bullet header levelled the scores.

Pier pressure paid off with a minute remaining as sub Billy Logan latched onto a long pass to fire in the winner for the home side.

Neil Thomas and Rich Tolliday were the men of the match for the victors.

A depleted Edgehill moved into second spot thanks to a 4-0 win at Filey Town.

Jamie Patterson scored in the eighth and 12th minutes to give Edgehill an excellent start.

Jackson Jowett then scored the goal of the game, his 20th-minute effort a great strike across the Town keeper from just inside the penalty area.

The win was confirmed on 65 minutes when veteran Alec Coulson notched for the hosts.

Stand-in keeper Danny Collins, usually a striker, made two superb saves for the home side, while centre-back Dan Jones had a great game in the centre of midfield, but Patterson was man of the match after scoring a brace and being a real driving force for the title-chasers.

Newlands ended their year on a high note after a 4-1 win at home to Sherburn.

The home side raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to a quickfire treble, and the villagers had a goal disallowed just before half-time when an effort looked to have crossed the line.

Sherburn improved after the interval and pulled a goal back thanks to a great lob from Tristan Mustoe, but paid the price for a succession of missed chances in the second period as Newlands broke away to score on the counter-attack.

Paul Mills, Joey Harris and Harry Walmsley all impressed for Sherburn.