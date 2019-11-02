Pier keeper Wood spot on in shoot-out win at Richmond.

West Pier keeper Jordan Wood was the star man as his side won on penalties at Richmond Town Reserves in the NCRFA Saturday Challenge Cup.

Jack James scored both goals for the visitors as the game ended 2-2 after 90 minutes.

In the penalty shoot-out, Paul Provins scored his penalty, then Martin Cooper and Si Reeves missed, then player-boss Will Jenkinson notched as did Jack James.

Wood then saved a penalty and scored the next one for Pier to seal their place in the next round.

Jenkinson said: "It was a poor performance by the lads, Jake Adams played really well but Jordan Wood was named man of the match for his saves and the winning penalty."

Edgehill also won on penalties in their game at Kirkbymoorside Reserves, triumphing 3-1 in the shoot-out after drawing 3-3.

The home side opened the scoring on 10 minutes from the penalty spot, but despite being the dominant team it took until the 42nd minute for Robbie Scarborough to level the scores.

The Moorsiders restored their lead after half-time, but they were then reduced to 10 men as one of their players was sent off for a second caution and they also had a player sin-binned shortly afterwards.

With the hosts depleted, Edgehill earned a penalty, but the home keeper saved Scarborough's spot-kick, and then 10-man Kirkby added a third goal on the counter-attack.

Edgehill piled on the pressure and made it 3-2 through a 15-yard strike from Jamie Patterson and two minutes from time Kieran Link headed in the leveller.

The visitors then had a shot saved superbly and another cleared off the line as they looked to win it in injury-time.

In the shoot-out,. Dan Jones' opening spot-kick was saved by the Kirkby keeper, and the home side converted their first to go in front.

Danny Collins fired in Edgehill's second penalty to make it 1-1 then the hosts skied over their next spot-kick to make it level after two penalties each.

Kieran Link then put Edgehill 2-1 ahead, George Allen saved Kirkby's third effort but the ref adjudged that he had moved off his line so it was retaken but this did not fluster Allen as he pulled off another save.

Joe Gallagher smacked in Edgehill's fourth penalty and Allen saved Kirkby's next to send the Scarborough side into the next round.

Link and Patterson shared the man of the match award for Edgehill, with Allen also shining in the shoot-out.

Seamer Sports eased into the next round with a 9-1 win at second division Scalby Reserves.

A Sam Foy penalty, after a foul by Harry Holden, put the young hosts ahead for the first 25 minutes but Seamer then smashed in five before the break and four more in the second half.

Dean Craig, Jamie Hartley and Danny Glendinning all scored two goals apiece, with Gaz Lawton, Kris Tate and Benny Davis also notching.

Seamer boss Joe Tiffany said: "Luke Purvis was named as man of the match for Seamer for his powerful first-half display, setting the tone for the team."

Young keeper Cam Anderson was named as Scalby man of the match.

Ayton slipped to a 4-2 defeat in their game at Bishopthorpe United.

Shane-Lee Cavanagh and Luke Dunn were on target for the away team.

Filey Town earned a 2-1 home win against Malton & Norton in the ERCFA Senior Country Cup second round.

Jack South put Town ahead with a header at the back post, but Malton levelled before the interval.

Filey dominated the second period and secured the win thanks to Liam Wainwright's delightful chipped effort.

Max Gage and Nathan Vernon shone for Town as the centre-halves in a fine all-round performance.

Goals from Taylor Jordan and Liam Sugden fired Hunmanby United to a 2-1 win at Blackburn Athletic in the same competition.

Player-boss Leigh Franks said: "Man of the match for us was Jon Hyde, it was a good team performance where everyone dug in and worked their socks off."