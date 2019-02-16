Pier Reserves title hopes dented by shock Fishburn loss

West Pier Reserves' hopes of pushing leaders Edgehill Reserves for the second division title were dented by a shock 1-0 loss at lowly Fishburn Park.

Fishburn started the game brightly with Brogan Russell going through one-on-one, putting it over the bar .

Rosette look to win the ball

Pier came into the game creating good chances and forcing Carl Oliver into some excellent saves .

Russell and Marc Usher worked excellently up front causing problems, then man of the match Russell made the breakthough to give the Fishburn the lead on 32 minutes, and soon after Usher had a header tipped onto the bar .

Pier came out strongly after the break with some superb tackles from Nathan Smurthwaite keeping them at bay as Park held on for the win.

Sixteen-year-old debutants Jack Scarborough and Harrie Leighton shone for Pier, the former winning the man of the match award.

Edgehill Reserves worked hard for a 3-1 win at Goldsborough United.

The visitors opened the scoring with Callum Myers notching from the penalty spot and the score remained that way until half-time.

United changed to a more attacking formation with three up front in the second half, but Edgehill doubled their lead through Myers again.

Dave Welham gave the home side hope with a goal after latching onto a long ball and firing a superb shot from an acute angle into the top corner, but the leaders struck again through man of the match Myers to secure the hat-trick and all three points, collecting a long ball from Damien Robinson.

Luke Hansell was named as the man of the match for United.

Snainton kept their promotion hopes alive with a 5-0 home win against FC Rosette.

Man of the match Ryan Collings scored four goals for Snainton, with Nathan Barber also on target.

Cayton Athletic stormed to a 7-0 home win against Newlands Reserves.

The hosts opened the scoring when player-boss Macca Youngson, playing in goal, kicked the ball upfield and the Newlands defenders and keeper missed it allowing Freddie Schmuck to tap in.

The second Cayton goal came from a setpiece which the Newlands keeper dropped and Max Edwards tapped in.

In the second half the third goal came from sub Luke Jenkinson, who finished a one-on-one neatly.

The fourth was a Josh Venner header after a Jenkinson cross, and the next was the goal of the game when Jenkinson slotted it in the top corner from just inside the box.

The sixth goal was another one-on-one from Schmuck and the final effort saw man of the match Jenkinson complete his hat-trick.

Seamer Sports Reserves won 2-0 at Eastfield Athletic thanks to goals from Josh Wallace and Arran Wright.

Wallace netted in the first half after good work from Cameron Greatorex and Wright flicked in their second after the break from a free-kick.

Man of the match for Seamer was defender Matty Sheader, while James Galashan was the star man for Eastfield, with Paul Oldroyd having two good chances saved by the Seamer keeper.

In Division One, hosts Filey Town fought back from 4-1 down at half-time to Scalby to earn a 4-4 draw.

The hosts started well with a penalty to go in front on eight minutes, but then a Daz Swinger header levelled the scores and an own goal made it 2-1.

Max McNiven's free-kick from 20 yards extended the lead for Scalby and a thumping effort from Lewis Tadman, which also fizzed into the top corner, saw the visitors take what looked an unassailable lead into the interval.

Town battled back after the break and earned a share of the spoils with three goals.

Scalby boss Sam Medd said: "They all deserve a share of the man of the match award as they all played well, I am disappointed we did not hang on for a win after being 4-1 up but I definitely would have taken a point before kick-off."

Newlands claimed a 6-0 home win against Goal Sports.

Joe Hakings banged in a double, while Lee McLaughlin, Dan Freer, Kile Fields and Lewis Weller also notched.

Chris Dove was named as man of the match after coming on as half-time sub, while right-back Jack Magin and right-sided midfielder James Pilmer scored for the visitors, with boss Mark Plumpton impressed by his side's work ethic.