Pier see off Edgehill in District Cup semi-final clash

West Pier beat Edgehill 2-1 in tonight's District Cup semi-final at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

The only goal of the first half came via a long-range thunderbolt from Neil Thomas.

Edgehill restored parity on the hour-mark when Joe Gallagher nodded home after Jackson Jowett's strike had come back off the bar.

But Pier weren't to be denied and sealed the victory and just two minutes later Rich Tolliday broke clear and lashed home the winner.

Pier boss Andy Spivey singled out Isaac Sands, Liam Mancrief and Steve Sheader in an all-round impressive display, while Wayne Aziz shone for Edgehill.

Victors Pier will now await the winner of the other semi-final between Scalby and Seamer at the Flamingo Land Stadium next Wednesday evening.

