Pitch boost for Saturday League clubs

Scarborough & District Saturday League clubs will have the chance to turn out at the Flamingo Land Stadium after the league completed an arrangement with Everyone Active to play games throughout the season.

The deal commenced with West Pier's 2-0 win against Newlands on Wednesday evening (MATCH REPORT HERE / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/pier-sink-newlands-to-boost-title-hopes-1-9392275) with games to be played each Wednesday night throughout the campaign.

John Orrah, league secretary, said: “The management committee are delighted to have been given the chance to have a permanent booking at this fantastic facility.

"It gives our clubs, their management and players a chance to have matches here throughout the season and bring a real buzz back to playing the game.

“Thanks have to go to the League Management Committee, North Riding FA and Everyone Active for making this possible.

"As a league we cannot thank the latter two enough for their help in getting through this process.

"It’s taken a while but we believe it’s well worth the wait and hope that this is seen as massive step in the right direction for grassroots football in the area.

“Our biggest hope is that the word spreads of the things we as a league can offer and that we get maximum use out of this facility, as well as attracting a few new teams.”