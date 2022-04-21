Play-off chasers Scarborough Athletic full of confidence ahead of Saturday's crucial NPL home clash with Radcliffe

Boro fans at last weekend's 2-0 win against Gainsborough Photos by Richard Ponter

The Seadogs need at least a point to confirm their place in the play-offs, but a win could see them finish third and earn home advantage against the fourth-placed side in the play-off semi-final on Tuesday night.

The second-placed team, which looks certain to be South Shields, will be at home to whoever ends up in fifth place. The play-off final will be played on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2.

Boro earned wins against Gainsborough and Morpeth over the Easter weekend, seeing off Trinity 2-0 at home on Saturday and then cruising to an impressive 3-0 victory at Town on Monday.

Forward Day said: “We have been on a great run since New Year’s Day, only losing one game in that time and if we can carry on that form into Saturday we are confident we can get the win.

“Radcliffe may be looking at it as a bit of a dead rubber for them, but we cannot afford to be complacent as we need the win.

“If we can get a win and take third place being at home would be a huge boost for us, but even if we are away the lads are all ready to take on anyone in an away game too as our form has been that good in 2022.

“None of the other clubs would want to be playing against us in the play-offs, especially not at the Flamingo Land Stadium as the fans have been brilliant this season and they are like a 12th man for us.

Boro skipper Michael Coulson reels away to celebrate scoring the opener against Gainsborough

“It would be great to see over 2,000 fans down there on Saturday and help drive us to victory and then if we can get another play-off game down there too hopefully we can get another big turn-out.

“If we can get home games in the play-offs then that is not just good for the players and the club it is also great for the town as well.

“The fans have been brilliant at home and away all season and have played such a big part in our form. For almost 400 fans to travel to Morpeth on a Bank Holiday Monday was a great effort and we all really appreciate this support.”

Day was impressed by the performances over the Easter weekend.

He said: “There are no surprises when the team gets named now as everyone is at a good level and will do the job required by the team.

“Kieran Weledji scored a great goal in the final minutes at Morpeth Town with a great overlapping run from wing-back.

“That shows you how fit we are as a squad now when a defender can do that so late in the game despite having also put in 90 minutes two days earlier, with both being played in hot weather.”