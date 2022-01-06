Player-boss Brett Agnew urges Bridlington Town to get back on track in 'massive' game at Lincoln United

Player-boss Brett Agnew appeals for a penalty at Cleethorpes Town on new Year's Day Photo by Dom Taylor

The Seasiders were edged out 1-0 by a strong defensive display from Cleethorpes Town on New Year’s Day, ending a run of three league wins in a row for the Queensgate club.

Agnew said: “It was a good game on Saturday and their excellent defensive work helped them to the win.

“They set themselves up to keep a clean sheet and then took their chance to score ina good spell from 20 minutes to 35 minutes.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington Town player of the match Jack Bulless races to get to the ball to before Cleethorpes’ impressive Brody Robertson

“I think we played well and we have played worse than that and got a win or a point this season.

“We had a stonewall penalty turned down but they also had a stonewall one too.

“These games against top sides like this are not the ones which will keep us up, it is the matches like the next three coming up which are against the sides in the relegation zone.

“This weekend’s game at Lincoln is a massive one for us as we need to get back on track as soon as possible.

“If we can get some good results in these games against Lincoln, Tadcaster, Pontefract and Hebburn in January then we can pull away from the relegation zone and into mid-table.”

Agnew hit a hat-trick in October as Brid saw off visitors United 4-2, the boss hitting two goals in the final 17 minutes to claim the win.

The Seasiders may be without Nathan Hotte this weekend after he suffered an injury in the Cleethorpes game and forward Danny Earl is suspended after his red card in the win against Pickering.

Agnew said: “Nathan thought that he had suffered a broken elbow at Cleethorpes, thankfully it is not a break but he looks set to miss the Lincoln United game.

“Danny is suspended after his red card against Pickering, where he showed a lack of discipline, and this gives another lad the chance to stake a claim for a starting place.

“We are hoping that our skipper Pete Davidson, who missed the game at Cleethorpes Town with a slight niggle he picked up in the Pickering Town game, will be back for the Lincoln United match this weekend.”

Agnew believes that Pickering Town’s late 2-1 win against Tadcaster on New Year’s Day has helped bring the latter more into the relegation battle, with only six points difference across the bottom seven sides.

The player-manager said: “That late goal for Pickering has dragged Tadcaster right back into the relegation fight.

“It is very close down there at the bottom of the table now, so any victories against these sides are now six-pointers, starting with the Lincoln game.