'Players can't wait to get going' insists Scarborough Athletic manager John Deacey

Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey insists his new-look squad can't wait to get going with pre-season training.

Deacey’s new-look squad will report for pre-season duties on Tuesday July 2 and while some clubs drag their players in earlier to begin preparations for the new campaign, Deacey is keen that the players get a well-earned break.

“I don’t like to do any training in June, I think if you get players in too early they go stale and lose enthusiasm,” added the Boro boss.

“We won’t be all over the players in the meantime, I expect them to keep ticking over and turn up for that first session in good shape.

“I think the days of lads turning up with an extra stone of weight on and lagging behind are long gone anyway.

“I’ve had texts off a lot of the lads saying they can’t wait to get going now, which is great to hear.”