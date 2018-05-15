Plumpton resigns as Sunday League chairman

Sunday League chairman and fixture secretary Mark Plumpton has resigned his post.

Plumpton, who has been in the role for three seasons now, has stepped down with immediate effect.

He said: “It was always my intention to be involved in Sunday League football matters while I have had the passion to do so and this season unfortunately I have not quite had the passion I would expect of someone fitting the roles I held for a number of reasons.

“Due to this I want to offer up my roles to someone who can give the 100% that should be expected going forward.

“I came on to the Sunday League committee to try and make a difference, I’ve fronted several ideas in an aim to reduce the decline of Sunday football and just don’t feel I can put any more time and effort into it moving forward unfortunately.”