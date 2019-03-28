Proud Roberts set to go on the attack as Scarborough Athletic look for Lancaster win

Scarborough Athletic interim boss Steve Roberts will be beaming with pride when he leads his home-town club out at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday.

But Roberts won’t be letting emotion get in the way of the task in hand, as Boro must take the three points against opponents Lancaster City if they are to stay in the hunt for the play-offs.

“I was emotional on Saturday, I had to take a moment before the game started, just because of the pride I was feeling,” he said.

“This is your home-town club, there is nothing better than this in football.

“And you’ll probably have to double that emotion for my first home game in charge on Saturday, I honestly can’t wait.

“I hope there will be a big turn-out of supporters, not for me or anything like that, but for the club and the lads because we need the three points.”

That three-point haul is all that matters to Boro and Roberts, and he will be going on an all-out attack in a bid to secure them.

He added: “It is a time to be brave. Brave in the decisions I make and brave in how we play the game.

“We have to go out and get on the front foot, we have to be attack-minded.

“It is a big game for the club. Really as far as the play-offs go, it is win or bust.

“It isn’t just about scraping a win though, we need a performance as well because that is what builds confidence.

“If we can go out there and get that early goal then that will give us a huge lift, especially at home in front of those unbelievable supporters.

“You sometimes need that bit of luck in certain situations, but at the same time, we are all working as hard as we can to get the club to where we want to be.

“It is important that preparations are 100% right and that will be the case.

“I can guarantee that I’ll be working harder than any Scarborough Athletic manager ever has to get things right because this is a job I honestly love doing.”

