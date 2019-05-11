Red-hot Collings hits four as Snainton beat Edgehill Reserves in League Trophy final

Star striker Ryan Collings scored all four goals as Snainton defeated Edgehill Reserves 4-2 in an entertaining Scarborough District League Trophy final at Flamingo Land Stadium.

Snainton claimed the lead on seven minutes through a fine run and finish from Collings, and the same player shot narrowly wide five minutes later when well-placed after fine play down the left from Regan Hewitt.

Ben Rowe pulled off two superb early saves to deny Benny Davis and Callum Myers, the league champs also having two efforts ruled out for offside.

Myers then pulled a shot wide when placed on 18 minutes, after a mistake in Snainton's defence, and Rowe dived to his right to another Edgehill header as the pressure was piled on.

Edgehill almost took the lead on 25 minutes when a fine pass from Gaz Hepples set Myers free but he blasted his effort into the side-netting.

Yet again Myers pulled a shot wide seven minutes before the interval after good play from the Edgehill midfield.

Two minutes later Myers had a try from a free-kick 25 yards out but his effort dipped over Rowe's bar.

After a scrappy start to the second half, Edgehill levelled thanks to a superb effort from Josh Fergus after he had played a one-two with Davis.

Rowe then made a good save to his left to deny Myers yet again.

Snainton regained the lead on the hour mark through a neat finish from striker Collings for his second of the game, latching onto a fine pass through the middle.

The villagers then surged into a 3-1 lead when Collings raced through from halfway and nipped in front of an advancing Maw to roll the ball into an empty net from 25 yards to spark wild celebrations, the ball having come from a great tackle by Jack Heelas in his own corner on player-boss Ricky Greening, a second half sub.

Rowe then pulled off a great save to tip over a Greening cross, and held onto a powerful Fergus shot.

Collings continued his perfect day by firing in a fourth for Snainton on 72 minutes after a brilliant cross from Hewitt.

Sub Joel Ramm headed in a free-kick 13 minutes from time to pull it back to 4-2.

Ramm then went close to adding another with a low shot and then Rowe pulled off an amazing point blank save from the resulting corner.

Collings almost scored a fifth in injury-time, but after his effort trickled wide ref John Chalk blew the whistle for full-time.