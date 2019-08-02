Referees course heading for Scarborough

The North Riding County FA will once again be hosting an FA Referees Course in Scarborough at the Flamingo Land Stadium in October.

The course gets under way on Thursday October 12, running until Thursday February 20, with modules to follow.

NRCFA’s Ross Joyce said: “I am delighted to confirm that we will again be hosting an FA Referees Course in Scarborough in October.

“Following consultation with local leagues, clubs and stakeholders in Scarborough, it was agreed that an FA Referees Course was a key priority for the area to ensure that we recruit some additional referees to cover games locally.

“We hope that the people of Scarborough and wider North Yorkshire area will consider giving it a go, it’s a fantastic hobby and is open to anybody from 14 years of age male or female.

“I am hoping that we can also encourage some local footballers in Scarborough who are perhaps coming to the end of their playing days and fancy a different challenge and staying involved.

“They will be given full support and guidance and I can guarantee it will be a worthwhile decision to keep fit and earn some extra cash.”

There will be a female-only course heading to Scarborough as the North Riding try to encourage more girls and women to take up the whistle.

Joyce added: “We are proud that over the past 18 months we’ve recruited a number of female referees and hope that we can recruit many more.”

Contact Joyce via support@northridingfa.com for more information.