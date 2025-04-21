Ahmed Salam in action for Brid Town. Photo by TCF Photography

It’s a bank holiday trip down the coast for Bridlington Town today, as they take on Grimsby Borough in the final away game of the season in a crucial encounter in their fight to avoid relegation from the Northern Premier League East Division.

Bridlington go into the final two games of the season on 43 points, three clear of the drop zone, and therefore could ensure safety in Lincolnshire, writes Ben Edwards.

That being said, were it not for a three-point deduction for Brighouse Town, Mike Thompson’s side would only be out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Both Brighouse and Bridlington suffered 3-0 defeats on Saturday, with the Seasiders losing out to Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Josh Barrett could return from injury for Brid at Grimsby. Photo by Alexander Fynn

After the game, a frustrated Thompson said: ““We huffed and puffed, but it felt like it wasn’t going to be our day today. We created, (which) I think is important to highlight. Especially in the first half, from set pieces, we looked dangerous.

“But, we could probably be out there until tonight and we still weren’t going to score, it just felt like that kind of game.”

On a positive note, Bridlington had lost just once in the previous seven games, picking up five victories in the time, so will hope to regain that good form.

The Stocksbridge game also left the Seasiders with some injury concerns, as Thompson added: “I felt like we’d have had Baz (Josh Barrett) back today, and we’ve fitness tested him before the game and he wasn’t right.

“We’ve taken Coulo (Michael Coulson) off at half-time with a locked up knee. We’ve got the boys in for a bit of a recovery tomorrow (Sunday) just to make sure that they’re good to go for Monday.”

With just one day between games to recover, Thompson will be hoping to have as many players at his disposal as possible in order to keep the team fresh.

As for Grimsby Borough, they secured their Northern Premier League status for another season on Saturday, despite losing 3-2 against Bradford Park Avenue. They now sit in 13th, seven points above the drop zone.