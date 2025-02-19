Sarah’s strike steers Scarborough Ladies Under-18s to 1-0 triumph at Cottingham & Ladies U13s win at Northallerton

Scarborough Ladies U18s won 1-0 at Cottingham.

​Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18s dug deep for a 1-0 win at Cottingham in the City of York Girls Football League on Saturday.

In the first half Boro remained strong and resolute in defence as well as causing problems for the home side’s defence.

Around the 20-minute mark girl of the game Sarah Dicks broke onto a through-ball to slot home the only goal of the game.

The second half was much the same really, the visitors fighting for every ball and defending so well. There were a couple of nervous moments but Boro, who put in a great all-round display, stayed strong to earn the win.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-13s earned a 3-0 win at Northallerton. Photo by Sarah Farah

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s continued their recent run of good form with a 3-0 win at a massively improved Northallerton.

Credit to Northallerton who offered to play 10 v 10 as Scarborough were short on players due to illness, injury and holidays.

With no substitutes available all 10 girls had to be at the top of their game and they were just that with one of the best performances of the season.

Makeshift goalkeepers Anna Upfold and Evie Lincoln were secure at the back as well as putting in their usual excellent outfield performances when switched around.

A back line of Bella Mollon, Isla Lincoln and Maria Ivanova controlled possession and built attacks right across the pitch.

A fluid midfield and attack of Limerick Goodwin, Madeleine Watts, Evelyn Buckley, Callie Watts and Annie Farrah who took player of the match, troubled to opposition all game creating a number of good chances.

Callie Watts opened the scoring with a real poacher’s goal in the first half, before a second half penalty won and scored by Buckley, and a flowing team move also finished by Buckley put the game to bed.