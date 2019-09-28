SAT DIV 1 & CUP - Seamer pull off great escape to win thriller at Hunmanby

Four late goals saw Seamer Sports battle back from 3-0 down with just eight minutes remaining to win 4-3 at Hunmanby United in Scarborough Saturday League Division One.

A brace from Taylor Jordan and a James Pinder effort looked to have put Leigh Franks' side in full control of the fixture, but Danny Glendinning's double, his second a penalty with the last kick of the game to win the match, along with a Joel Ramm goal and an own goal, completed the stunning comeback for Tommy Adams' team.

Sam Whitehead was the man of the match for the village club.

Edgehill romped to a 10-0 win at Scalby.

The visitors were 7-0 up at half-time, Jimmy Beadle opening the scoring on 15 minutes and Robbie Scarborough adding a second two minutes later.

Sean Exley made it 3-0 a minute later, Scarborough making it four on 22 minutes, then a 11-minute hat-trick from Danny Collins wrapped up the points.

Exley hit his second on the hour mark then missed a penalty, and his replacement Andy Noon took the final score to 10-0.

Man of the match for Edgehill was central midfielder Ryan Link, while Scalby boss Sam Medd praised all his players for their hard work throughout.

Filey Town fought back for a 1-1 draw at home to Ayton, both sides having a player sent off late on.

Keeper Sean Pinder put the visitors in front from the penalty spot, but Town battled back through a Darren Lang penalty to earn a point, both sides ending the game with 10 men after an off-the-ball incident, Ayton player-boss Ian Laing and Town's Lee Micklethwaite both receiving their marching orders.

Centre-back pairing Joe Bradshaw and Tom Clarke were men of the match for the villagers, while Filey's star man was Carl Taylor, with youngster Harry Keary having a good game in midfield for the home side.

Holders Itis Itis Rovers moved into the next round of the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup with a 5-0 win at a battling Great Ayton side.

Luke Jones smashed in a hat-trick for Rovers, while Neil Forsyth, who rounded the keeper and rolled the ball into an empty net, and sub Ellis Wilson also notched.

Sam Pickard was man of the match for the visitors.

Boss Jordan Lee said: "It was an immaculate display from the holders, who dominated from the first minute.

"The back four were rock-solid, the midfield were a yard quicker to everything and Neil Forsyth reaped the reward from his hard work with a goal."

West Pier romped to a 14-0 win at Goal Sports in the League Cup.

Martin Cooper and Si Reeves scored four apiece for Pier, while veteran super-sub Paul Provins scored twice in his first appearance in three years.

Player-boss Will Jenkinson, Jake Adams, Mikey Pickering and Neil Thomas also notched for the visitors.

Cooper and Reeves shone for Pier in a great all-round team performance.