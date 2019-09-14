SAT DIV 2: Edgehill young guns romp to victory

The young Edgehill Reserves side continued their excellent start to the season with an 8-0 Scarborough Saturday League Division Two win at Eastfield Town.

Reuben Staveley put Edgehill 2-0 up after only three minutes thanks to a quickfire brace, both being excellent finishes.

Jake Reeves added two more and Josh Fergus also notched to make it 5-0 to the visitors at the interval.

Reeves completed his hat-trick after the break, then centre-back Ted Edwards tapped home and Kain Rennison headed the final goal in.

Man of the match went to Joe Nock in midfield and Max Wright at full-back.

West Pier Reserves claimed a 4-2 home win against Seamer Sports Reserves, a result which stands despite the game being abandoned on 71 minutes due to a serious leg injury to Pier's Rob Whitehead.

Pier led 2-1 at the break thanks to goals from skipper Brandon Catherall and Chris Mattinson, Catherall also netting a screamer of an own goal after a Dan Jewitt shotto keep Seamer in the game.

The visitors then levelled after the break through, then man of the match Mattinson got his second of the game to put Pier in front again, Jordan Scott sealing the win with a fourth.

But the game was brought to an end in the 71st minute when Whitehead suffered a serious cut to his leg.

Mitch Fisher and Lee Bewick played well in defence for Seamer.

FC Rosette claimed a 3-1 win at neighbours Scalby Reserves.

The visitors opened the scoring through a fine finish from an acute angle by Dan Virr but Tom Sutherland levelled and Finlay Davison-Ward put Rosette 2-1 ahead before Dane Robinson added a third before the interval.

Both teams had chances in the second half, with Scalby's Darren Pledger hitting the post but the Newby-based side held on for the win.

Ryan Jones was man of the match for Rosette for a strong show in defence, while Virr and Toby Dennis the star men for Scalby.

Snainton claimed a 5-2 victory at Eastfield Athletic.

Liam Mintoft scored twice for the villagers, with Rob Holt, Kieran Wade and Ryan Collings also on target, player-boss Jamie Hartley and Paul Oldroyd, from the penalty spot, replying for the hosts.

Man of the match for Snainton was Sam Turner, while Bobby Penny was the Eastfield star man.