SAT DIV 2: Super Cooper's treble keeps Edgehill Reserves in top spot

Veteran Liam Cooper rolled back the years with a first-half-hat-trick as Edgehill Reserves claimed a 6-1 win at Cayton Athletic in Scarborough Saturday League Division Two.

Cayton took the lead through a penalty after 10 minutes, which keeper Alex Chapman nearly kept out on his debut.

Several missed chances for Edgehill kept the score at 1-0 but 37-year-old Cooper rolled back the years as he scored a 15-minute hat-trick to put Edgehill into a 3-1 half-time lead.

Two minutes after half-time a Cooper 40-yard ball put Jake Reeves through and he lobbed the advancing Cayton keeper Michael Hernandez.

This quickly became 5-1 through skilful winger Josh Fergus, and hard-working midfielder Liam Coulson got his first goal for the club to finish the scoring.

Cooper earned the Edgehill man of the match award for his superb midfield display.

FC Rosette maintained their 100% start to the season with a 3-1 success at Snainton.

The hosts scored first through Zac Hansen, but a brace of headers from man of the match Adam Hartmann made it 2-1 to the third-placed Newby side at half-time.

After the interval Ryan Jones' header made sure of the win for Rosette, who deserved the three points after a fine all-round team effort.

Rob Holt was man of the match for a Snainton team who lived to regret several missed chances.

West Pier Reserves fought back from a goal down to earn a 6-1 win at Eastfield Town.

The hosts opened the scoring, then after 20 minutes second-placed Pier got going with Terry Day smacking in a hat-trick and Aiden Crawford making it 4-1 at the break.

Day added a fifth before Pier player-boss Johnny McGough struck the goal of the game, earning a free-kick and smashing it into the top corner from 25 yards.

Man of the match for Pier was Jordan Gillen at centre-back.

Scalby Reserves battled back from a goal down to win 4-1 at Seamer Sports Reserves.

Dan Jewitt headed Seamer in front from a second-minute corner, the only goal of a tight first half.

Sub Ethan Buck levelled for the visitors on 70 minutes when he slid in at the back post, and five minutes later Morgan Beal's cross-cum-shot from 20 yards put them in front.

Buck made sure of the win after latching onto keeper Cam Anderson's long goal-kick and Jack Rogers' cool finish made it 4-1 to the Scalby youngsters.

Buck and Cam McDonald shared the Scalby man of the match award, while Tyler McMahon was Seamer's star man.