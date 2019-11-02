SAT LEAGUE: Newlands beat Scalby to claim top spot

A Liam Salt hat-trick helped fire Newlands to a 4-0 home win against Scalby to send the victors top of the Scarborough & District Saturday League Division One table.

Salt's treble led the way for the home side, with Ben Luntley also notching for Paddy Mancrief's team.

Kile Fields was named as the man of the match for the victors.

Boss Mancrief said: "We played a lot better this week, although Scalby battled hard throughout the game."

Seamer Sports Reserves romped to a 10-5 Division Two win at Eastfield Athletic.

Ollie Parker and Chris Stubbings fired in a hat-trick apiece for Seamer, with Jenson Bradbury, Mike McNaughton, Aaron Holdsworth and Dan Jewitt, with a 25-yard volley, also on target for the visitors.

Man of the match for Seamer was Tyler McMahon in central midfield.

Paul Oldroyd netted a hat-trick for the home side, with Mark Craven and Luke Rainton also notching, and despite the scoreline keeper Chris Bint was named as man of the match for Athletic.

Edgehill Reserves boosted their title hopes with a 6-0 home win against rivals West Pier Reserves.

Jake Reeves opened the scoring for Edgehill with a 30-yard strike and made it 2-0 with a Jake Moore penalty before half-time.

After the break Reeves made it 3-0 with a tap-in, then Carl Hepples slotted home followed by a Brandyn Cooper effort and Liam Coulson firing in the sixth goal from an acute angle from 20 yards.

The Edgehill man of the match award was shared by all the 16-year-olds, captain Connor Avison, Jake Reeves, Max Wright and Coulson.

Jordan Gillen was named as man of the match for a below-par Pier.

FC Rosette powered to a 9-0 win at Goal Sports.

Max Loy opened the scoring for Rosette, then a double from forward Tommy McDonald, along with an Al Wray finish made it 4-0 at the break.

Two long-range strikes from Wray, along with a Ryan Hirst goal and a late double from sub Tyler Hanlon secured the 9-0 win for the visitors.

McDonald, Loy and Hirst shared the man of the match award for the away side.

Cayton Athletic also went goal-crazy, roaring to a 13-2 win at Eastfield Town.

Michael Hernandez and Macauley Youngson smashed in a hat-trick apiece, with other goals coming from Kieran Friett (2), Kris Cowling (2), Max Edwards, Lewis Sutherland and Ryan Somers.

The latter was named as the man of the match for Cayton, setting up five goals as well as getting on the scoresheet.