SATURDAY CUPS: Filey Reserves earn Trophy win against FC Rosette

Filey Town Reserves earned a spot in the quarter-finals of the League Trophy with a win at second division FC Rosette.

The Reserve League side took the lead on 20 minutes with a Joe Gage penalty, but the home side had a great chance to level 10 minutes later when Chris Wanless was fouled by the Town keeper.

Unfortunately for Rosette, Wayne Shaw's spot-kick was saved by the Filey gloveman Ben Eblet.

The visitors doubled their lead on the hour mark, in a game switched to Oliver's Mount due to a waterlogged Newby pitch, when Grant Hayden slotted home after a goalmouth scramble.

In the closing moments Rosette scored thanks to a breakaway goal by young striker Tommy McDonald.

Max Gage and Nathan Robson shared the man of the match award for Town after a strong display in central midfield, while stand-in keeper Jono Frame shone for Rosette with McDonald also impressing.

Edgehill Reserves had to work hard for a 2-1 win at Ayton Reserves in the Frank White Trophy at Garth End Road.

The visitors started strongly and it took a fine save from player-manager Steven Frederiksen to keep out Shaun Dodson's shot in a one-on-one early on.

The home side then got a foothold in the game and although Edgehill still had the better of the chances, it was Ayton who opened the scoring on the half-hour mark.

Danny Milne's cross hit Chris Milburn's knee and youngster Harry Beck was the quickest to react and force the ball home for the villagers.

Five minutes before half-time Ben David levelled for the away side, and shortly after the interval he doubled his tally from the spot when Shaun Dolan was penalised when the ball hit his hand as he slid in for a tackle.

Ayton battled on against the high-flyers and more top saves from Frederiksen kept the deficit to one goal and Milburn almost took the game to extra-time when his speculative shot from halfway trickled onto the post.

Frederiksen said: "I am proud of all the lads as they played superbly, Luke Dunn was man of the match in central midfield but all the players deserve credit against a very good Edgehill team."

Edgehill player-boss Martin Cappleman said: "It was not a great game, we missed loads of chances to finish it in the second half and were always comfortable. Tom Scales was our man of the match.

Edgehill Reserves also moved into the next round with a 6-1 win at Scalby Reserves.

Man of the match Ollie Parker, Jon Cairns, Tyler Richardson, Joshua Fergus, Robbie Scarborough and Benny Davis all notched for the visitors, Tommy Walker replying with a second-half effort for the hosts.

Scalby boss singled out three young players, Kieran Coulson, Lewis Tadman and man of the match Christopher Wells for their superb performances, Wells earning the top honours for a commanding display at centre-back.