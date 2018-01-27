SATURDAY DIV 1 & 3: Town sink Hunmanby in derby

It was a case of sibling rivalry in the Division One derby between Filey Town and Hunmanby United, Lee Micklethwaite netting United's goal but brother Tom scored the crucial third for Town.

Darren Clough slotted home the opener for Town after 15 minutes, but after this point United began to grow into the game and probably ended up having the better of the opening period.

Hunmanby's James Pinder holds off a challenge from Ellery Liley. SL-152323b

Lee Micklethwaite levelled for the Sands Lane club, but just before half-time Phil Dickens restored the home side's lead and this proved to be turning point in the game as Town took charge after the interval.

But despite stepping up a gear after the interval, Filey still had to be wary of United who went close to scoring a second on several occasions.

Clough raced into the penalty area and was brought down, and Tom Micklethwaite stepped up to slot home a third for Town and seal the win.

Town boss Jordan Philliskirk said: "I cannot really give the man of the match award to a single player as every one of the lads gave their all in a brilliant, keenly-contested derby game."

Ten-man Seamer Sports Reserves claimed a 3-0 home win against Newlands Reserves in the Reserve League.

Conner Myerscough put Seamer ahead in a finely-balanced first half, but the hosts looked to be in trouble when they went down to 10 men in the second half after a red card for Nick Hegarty for swearing at his own players.

The hosts then added a second through Ben Mason from a fine cross against the run of play and wrapped up the points with an outstanding effort from their man of the match Danny Kelly, who took the ball past two Newlands players before calmly chipping it over the keeper.

Newlands' star players were Carl Stephenson, Dan Virr and Ryan Matson.