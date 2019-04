An Ian Laing double helped Saturday League Division Two runners-up Ayton earn a 5-1 win at Seamer Sports Reserves.

Tyler Beck ran through the Seamer defence to open the scoring and Laing headed in a second before half-time.

Man of the match Christian Reddish scored a fine solo goal after the interval, then Laing tapped in another goal before Luke McNulty smacked in a 35-yard shot into the top corner.

The home side pulled back a consolation goal late on.