Saturday League / Cup & Division 1 / Edgehill and Pier share the spoils after hard-fought encounter

Edgehill and West Pier shared the spoils after a hard-fought 2-2 draw in Division One.

Pier went ahead courtesy of a bullet header from player-manager Will Jenkinson, who got on the end of Rich Tolliday's pin-point ball into the box.

Edgehill battled back as ex-Pier striker Sean Exley beat Jordan Wood with a well-placed free-kick.

Pier restored their advantage, Si Reeves rifling in a superb volley at the back post from Jack James' cross.

Steve Clegg's men battled back once again through Ryan Link's header.

Boss Clegg singled out Ryan Link and Lloyd Henderson as his side's stand-out performers.

Jenkinson said: "It was probably a fair result. I thought we put in a good team performance and the defence played really well - Gary Thomas, Jake Adams, Mikey Pickering and Fad Spivey all doing well and Jordan Wood deserves a mention too."

Seamer bagged three points courtesy of a 4-2 win over Ayton.

The hosts led 2-1 at the interval, Luke Purvis opening the scoring before Danny Kelly headed in.

Gary Lawton and an own goal rounded off the scoring for Seamer, whose man of the match was Purvis.

Luke Dunne and Joe Bradshaw netted for Ayton, whose star man was Howard Dickinson.

Hunmanby United beat neighbours Filey Town 4-1 to progress in the Harbour Cup.

Oli Milner hit a double for United, who were 2-0 up at the break.

United's other goalscorers were Darren Crawford and Liam Sugden before Nathan Vernon hit a consolation for Town.

Man of the match for the victors was Ryan Baldry.

Itis Itis Rovers moved through to the next round of the competition after a 2-1 win over Kirkbymoorside Reserves.

Jordan Lee's men were 1-0 up at the interval, Sam Pickard applying the finishing touch to a neat team move.

Kirkby were soon back on level terms thanks to a long-range strike, but Rovers weren't to be denied and sealed their spot in the next round thanks to Luke Jones' winner.

Boss Lee singled out Curtis Rose as his side's star man at centre-back, while also singing the praises of keeper Ben Rowe.

Newlands cruised to a 5-1 win at Sinnington.

Liam Mancrief lashed in a superb treble for the victors, with Ben David firing in the other two.

Jonny Manson was Newlands' man of the match in a dominant display.

Scalby exited the competition after losing 4-2 at home to North Riding Football League outfit Lealholm.

The Otters fell 3-0 behind before a Callum Randerson strike ensured their deficit was reduced to 3-1 at half-time.

A Darren Swinger own goal restored Lealholm's three-goal advantage before Randerson hit a late consolation, lashing in at the back post.

Jake Standing shone for Scalby, with Randerson also impressing for Sam Medd's side.

Goalsports crashed out after an 8-2 defeat to Kirkdale United of the Beckett League.

Mike Grayshan hit both the goals for Mark Plumpton's side, while he also missed a penalty.

Player-boss Plumpton couldn't single out anyone as man of the match after a poor team performance.

Edgehill Reserves beat FC Rosette 4-2 to progress in the League Trophy.

The only goal of the first half came from Edgehill's man of the match Jake Moore.

Moore then tapped home after a superb ball from Brandyn Cooper after 55 minutes before he completed his hat-trick to make it 3-0.

Edgehill moved 4-0 ahead 75 minutes in, Jake Reeves firing in.

Tom Macdonald fired in a goal for Rosette before a Jez Pratt own goal wrapped the scoring up at 4-2 to Alec Coulson's side.

Moore was Edgehill's star man, while Damien Robinson and Liam Coulson both stood out.

Eastfield Town won 9-3 against Eastfield Athletic.

Paul Oldroyd hit two for Athletic, one from the spot, with their other goal coming from Alejandro Gomez-Perez.

Theo James was Athletic's man of the match.