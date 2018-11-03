SATURDAY LEAGUE / CUP & DIVISION ONE / Pier spot on to dump out rivals Edgehill

West Pier held their nerve from the penalty spot to dump rivals Edgehill out of the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup.

The sides played out an entertaining 3-3 draw before the game went straight to pens, Tyson Stubbings seeing his spot-kick saved by former Edgehill man Chris Ferrey to seal the 5-3 shoot-out win for Pier.

Earlier in the action, Edgehill led 1-0 through Joe Gallagher's penalty, but Liam Mancrief teed up Martin Cooper to fire Pier level heading into the break.

Isaac Sands' goal handed Pier the lead after the break, but Edgehill turned the game on its head via two goals from Kieran Link.

It looked like Pier were going to exit the competition when Jamie Bradshaw saw his strike cannon back off the bar, but the same man was hauled down and the ref pointed to the spot with just eight minutes left on the clock - Cooper doing the honours from the spot to send the game to pens.

Cooper, Sean Exley, Sands, Neil Thomas and Bradshaw all scored from the spot for Pier, with Ferrey's superb save to deny Stubbings sealing the win for Andy Spivey's men.

Spivey singled out Sands as his star man, while Mancrief and Gary Thomas also impressed.

Edgehill gaffer Steve Clegg singled out Link and Lloyd Henderson as his side's star men.

He said: "A draw was probably a fair result overall. It was a good end-to-end game."

Itis Itis Rovers hammered Kirkdale United 7-2 to breeze into the next round.

Curtis Rose hit a brace, with Rovers' other goals coming courtesy of player-boss Mikey Barker, Sean Bloom, Jack Ramos, Ryan Matson and a bizarre goal from goalkeeper Jordan Lee, who launched the ball forward from inside his own half and the United keeper let it bounce over his head.

Sam Pickard, playing at centre-back, was Rovers' man of the match.

Newlands sealed a 4-0 win at Spennithorpe & Harmby.

Park led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Kile Fields and Dan Freer.

Second-half goals from Lee McLaughlin and Craig Thordarson wrapped up a comfortable win for Park.

Jack Hakings was their man of the match.

Hunmanby United fell out of the East Riding County FA Country Cup after a 5-0 defeat at Driffield.

Ollie Milner shone for Leigh Franks' side.

Seamer cruised to a 5-0 win over Scalby in Division One.

Player-boss Tommy Adams opened the scoring with a neat left-footed finis.

It was soon 2-0, Danny Glendinning finding the back of the net before their man of the match Kris Tate made it 3-0.

Glendinning grabbed his second for 4-0 before Rob Speight turned well and fired in against his former club to wrap up the scoring.

Ashley Townley was Scalby's stand-out performer.

Filey Town grabbed a comfortable 4-1 win at struggling Goalsports.

Callum Gravestock headed Filey into the lead before Joe Gage doubled their advantage heading into the break.

Goalsports gave themselves hope with an early second-half goal via Alistair McGregor's first goal for the club, but Liam Sugden and Max Gage both scored to seal a 4-1 success for Town.

On Wednesday night, Scalby cruised to a 2-0 win against Goalsports at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Goals either side of the interval from Chris Hannam handed Sam Medd's Otters to three points.

If it hadn't have been for the heroics of keeper Marc Wain, Scalby's winning margin would've been far wider.

Youngsters Jake Standing and Brad Smith impressed for Scalby.

RESULTS

NRCFA SATURDAY CHALLENGE CUP

Itis Itis Rovers 7-2 Kirkdale

Edgehill 3-3 West Pier - Pier won 5-3 on pens

Spennithorpe & Harmby 0-4 Newlands

ERCFA Country Cup

Driffield 5-0 Hunmanby United

DIVISION 1:

Goal Sports 1-4 Filey Town

Scalby 0-5 Seamer

Scalby 2-0 Goalsports (Played on Wednesday)