SATURDAY LEAGUE / CUP REPORTS / Gage smashes treble in Town success

Joe Gage fired in a hat-trick as Filey Town cruised into the next round of the League Cup after beating Goalsports 7-2.

Gage's treble had Filey on their way, with his brother Max also on the scoresheet.

Eastfield Athletic and Itis Itis Rovers in action. Pictures by Steve Lilly.

Liam Sugden, Tom Micklethwaite and Jack Vernon also found the back of the net, with Goalsports responding through their man of the match Harvey Dixon and Joe Mills.

Lee Micklethwaite and Joe Gage stood out for the victors.

Second division Snainton shocked top flight Scalby, winning 2-1 to progress.

Ryan Collings scored the only goal of the first half to hand Snainton the lead, only for Ash Townley to prod home from a corner to level up with just 15 minutes left.

Snainton weren't to be denied the win though, Rob Holt firing in in the last minute of the game to send his side through.

Shane McCauley was Snainton's star man, while Scalby boss Sam Medd wasn't impressed with his side's efforts.

Itis Itis Rovers cruised to a 6-0 win at Eastfield Athletic.

Sam Pickard and Jack Ramos hit two apiece with Curtis Rose and Luke Jones also on the scoresheet.

Liam Rackham was their star man, while John Martin impressed for Athletic.

Seamer Reserves fell out of the Junior Cup, beaten 3-0 by Thornton Dale.

Daz Hastie and Callum Plant played well at the back for Seamer.

RESULTS

LEAGUE CUP:

Scalby 1-2 Snainton, Eastfield Athletic 0-6 Itis Itis Rovers, Goalsports 2-7 Filey Town

JUNIOR CUP:

Seamer Reserves 0-3 Thornton Dale