SATURDAY LEAGUE CUP ROUND-UP: Filey cruise past Lealholm

Filey Town eased to a 4-1 win at Lealholm to make progress in the Harbour Cup.
Jordan Philliskirk's Filey were 1-0 up after Darren Clough was cynically pushed over in the box and the striker dusted himself down to fire in from the spot.
It was soon 1-1 though after a Lealholm man rifled in a superb free-kick.
Phil Dickens slammed in a bullet header before the break to hand his side the lead yet again, and the away side pulled away in the second half to seal a 4-1 win.
James Jenkinson's back-post header made it 3-1 before Philliskirk's precise through-ball fed Ricky Tomlinson to fire in their fourth.
Clough and Jenkinson shone for the victors.
Scalby suffered a 7-0 hammering in their game at Beckett League Division Two side Sleights.
Chris Hannam impressed in a game to forget for Sam Medd's side.
Ayton v Edgehill and West Pier v Newlands were both postponed.
Cayton were dumped out of the Junior Cup after losing 3-1 to Beckett League side Wombleton.
Harry Sleep scored Cayton's solitary goal after lobbing the keeper, Shaun Rennison's side going in level at 1-1 at the interval.
Damon Cook was their man of the match.
