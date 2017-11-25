SATURDAY LEAGUE CUP ROUND-UP: Filey cruise past Lealholm

Filey Town eased to a 4-1 win at Lealholm to make progress in the Harbour Cup.

Jordan Philliskirk's Filey were 1-0 up after Darren Clough was cynically pushed over in the box and the striker dusted himself down to fire in from the spot.

It was soon 1-1 though after a Lealholm man rifled in a superb free-kick.

Phil Dickens slammed in a bullet header before the break to hand his side the lead yet again, and the away side pulled away in the second half to seal a 4-1 win.

James Jenkinson's back-post header made it 3-1 before Philliskirk's precise through-ball fed Ricky Tomlinson to fire in their fourth.

Clough and Jenkinson shone for the victors.

Scalby suffered a 7-0 hammering in their game at Beckett League Division Two side Sleights.

Chris Hannam impressed in a game to forget for Sam Medd's side.

Ayton v Edgehill and West Pier v Newlands were both postponed.

Cayton were dumped out of the Junior Cup after losing 3-1 to Beckett League side Wombleton.

Harry Sleep scored Cayton's solitary goal after lobbing the keeper, Shaun Rennison's side going in level at 1-1 at the interval.

Damon Cook was their man of the match.