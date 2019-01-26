Saturday League / Division 1 / Beadle bags 10 in Edgehill rout

Jimmy Beadle hit 10 goals as Edgehill stayed on course to lift the Division One title with a 22-1 win at Goal Sports.

Beadle hammered in double figures to help Steve Clegg's men to a comfortable win at rock-bottom Goal Sports, with Jackson Jowett and Tyson Stubbings both hitting hat-tricks.

Skipper Joe Gallagher added two penalties, with two from Danny Collins and a Lloyd Henderson goal wrapping up the scoring on a miserable afternoon for Mark Plumpton's side.

Harry Denness scored for Goal Sports.

Edgehill's title hopes were further boosted as champions West Pier drew 1-1 with Newlands.

In a game of few chances, Pier took the lead when Will Jenkinson bundled in just after the break.

Newlands sealed a share of the spoils via Jack Hakings' equaliser after 70 minutes.

Jenkinson was Pier's star man, while Lee McLaughlin impressed for Martin Cappleman's Newlands.

Hunmanby United hammered nine-man Itis Itis Rovers to stay in the title picture.

James Pinder led the charge for Leigh Franks' side with a hat-trick, while Andy Wardell and Ben Emmerson hit two apiece.

The scoring was completed by a Sam Pickard own goal.

John Emmerson was United's star man, while Jack Ramos impressed for nine-man Rovers.

Seamer scored eight second-half goals as they beat Scalby 8-2.

Danny Glendinning hammered in five goals for Tommy Adams' side, with Kris Tate, Danny Kelly and Gary Lawton completing the scoring for the victors.

Dean Craig was Seamer's star man, with Glendinning also impressing in front of goal.

The Otters goals came via Shaun Scales and a Max McNiven penalty, while left-back Matty Bourne was their man of the match.

Sherburn sealed a superb 3-1 win at home to Filey Town.

Tommy Collins fired Sherburn ahead after just seven minutes, but Filey levelled through Josh Westmoreland

Westmoreland then scored at the other end, heading past his own keeper to restore Sherburn's lead, before Collins' second after the break sealed a superb win for the hosts.

Both sides had three men yellow-carded after a feisty clash, with two sent off for Filey Town late on.

Stand-in keeper Matty Whitehall was Sherburn's star man in a strong team performance.

RESULTS

Goal Sports 1-22 Edgehill, Hunmanby United 8-0 Itis Itis Rovers, Newlands 1-1 West Pier, Seamer 8-2 Scalby, Sherburn 3-1 Filey Town