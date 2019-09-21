Saturday League Division 1 & Cups / Rosette seal derby victory in cup clash against top-flight Scalby

Second division FC Rosette bagged a derby victory over top-flight rivals Scalby in the League Cup.

Ashley Townley opened the scoring for Scalby inside the first minute, but Sam Medd's side were pegged back when Al Wray's free-kick took a deflection and wrong-footed Max Tadman in the Scalby net to level things up.

Hosts Rosette led at the interval after Wray clinically found the bottom corner, and despite Scalby dominating the second half, they couldn't find a way through the Rosette rearguard and the second division outfit sealed their spot in the second half.

Wray was the stand-out for Rosette in a strong team effort, while boss Medd couldn't single out a man of the match for the visitors.

Itis Itis Rovers made it three wins from three under new boss Jordan Lee after edging a hard-fought clash against Hunmanby United 1-0.

A tight contest was settled by Sean Bloom's free-kick for Rovers.

New boss Lee was delighted with his entire team's performance, while Hunmanby weren't at the races and boss Leigh Franks couldn't pick a man of the match.

West Pier bagged three points courtesy of a 3-1 win at Newlands.

Under new boss Will Jenkinson, Pier led 1-0 at the break via Si Reeves' goal.

Ben David equalised for Newlands just minutes into the second half, but Pier rallied and two headed goals from Neil Thomas sealed their three points.

New gaffer Jenkinson was delighted with his entire side, singling out two-goal hero Thomas, Mikey Pickering, Reeves and Jack James as his star men.

Edgehill eventually claimed a 6-1 victory at Seamer after going behind early on.

Seamer took an early lead thanks to Olly Parker's goal, but Edgehill were level at the interval thanks to Robbie Scarborough's equaliser.

Steve Clegg's men took charge of the proceedings after the break, Scarborough netting his second, Sean Exley bagging a brace, former Scarborough Athletic man Jimmy Beadle's goal and George Walmsley firing in.

Clegg singled out Walmsley and centre-back Ricky Nock as his side's star men, while Harry Holden shone for Seamer.