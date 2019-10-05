Saturday League Division 1 & NRCFA Cup / Gage fires Filey to derby win at Hunmanby

Filey Town battled to a hard-fought 1-0 win at derby rivals Hunmanby United in Division One.

Neither side could break the deadlock in the first half in a game of few chances.

The only goal of a hard-fought derby contest came in the 55th minute when a long kick upfield from Jonny Hunter found its way to Joe Gage, who made no mistake in firing in.

Town boss Tom Micklethwaite singled out debutant midfielder Nathan Barber as his side's man of the match.

"We dominated the game and limited Hunmanby to little or no chances, it was a great effort from the whole team," said Micklethwaite.

United player-boss Leigh Franks added: "Credit to Filey, they wanted it more and deserved the win."

Joe Eblet was Hunmanby's man of the match.

West Pier held their nerve from the spot as they edged out Loftus Athletic in the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup.

Will Jenkinson's men found themselves 1-0 behind at half-time after a sloppy piece of defending.

The hosts battled back though, Martin Cooper guiding a neat strike into the bottom corner with the outside of his boot to make it 1-1.

Loftus nudged themselves ahead again, but Luke Delve volleyed in to level scores up again.

A Delve effort looked like it was going to send Pier through, but it was hacked off the line and the game went to pens.

Cooper, Delve, Neil Thomas, Rich Tolliday and player-boss Jenkinson all netted from the spot and Jordan Wood saved Loftus' fourth kick to send Pier through to the next round.

Cooper, Mikey Pickering, Delve and Jayden Rodgerson were all singled out by boss Jenkinson, who believed his side deserved to seal the win.

West Pier Reserves also went to pens after a 2-2 against Helperby United, but they lost out from the spot.

A brace of goals from debutant Callum Myers dragged Pier back into the contest after they'd gone in at the break 2-0 down.

Pier believed they'd scored a third, again through Myers, but the referee waved their claims off as he believed the ball hadn't crossed the line.

Myers, Terry Day, Aiden Crawford and player-boss McGough scored their pens, but unfortunately for Pier, Callum Plant and Harrie Leighton missed their spot-kicks and Helperby won the shoot-out 5-4 to take their place in the next round.

Debutant Myers and Jordan Gillen were Pier's star men.

Goal Sports lost 8-2 at home to Colburn Town.

Goals from Mike Grayshan and Joel Berry weren't enough to prevent a heavy defeat for Mark Plumpton's men, despite Bruno Delgado and Rob Gilbert impressing.

Scalby conceded late on in a 3-2 defeat on the road at Richmond Mavericks.

A superb free-kick from youngster Lewis McGrath put Sam Medd's Otters ahead after 25 minutes, but the Mavericks levelled matters up.

Scalby led at the break though, striker Rob Speight putting them back in front.

It wasn't to be for the visitors though, with two second half strikes handing Richmond a 3-2 win and a place in the next round of the competition.

Boss Medd was delighted with the efforts of his young side despite their defeat.

Newlands conceded their clash against rivals Edgehill.

York Elim conceded their game at home to Ayton.