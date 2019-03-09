Saturday League / Division 1 / Stubbings strikes as Edgehill see off Hunmanby

Edgehill sealed the spoils from a hard-fought clash against Hunmanby United, Tyson Stubbings scoring the only goal of the game in a tight 1-0 win.

Stubbings' winner came after half-an-hour as he cut in from the left flank and curled into the top corner.

Edgehill keeper Marc Wain had to make three smart stops to keep out a well-organised and battling Hunmanby side.

Boss Steve Clegg singled out Jamie Patterson and Jackson Jowett as his side's star men, while also singing the praises of Robbie Scarborough.

Hunmanby's man of the match was Olli Milner.

Newlands claimed three points after they beat Filey Town 3-2.

Lewis Weller's goal handed Martin Cappleman's side a 1-0 lead before Martin Jenkinson doubled their advantage against 10-man Town.

Newlands led 3-0 at the interval, Ben Luntley firing in their third goal to seemingly put the contest to bed.

Filey were up to a full compliment of 11 men for the second half and Newlands had Jenkinson sent off to tip the numerical advantage in Town's favour.

Jordan Philliskirk's men battled back late in the second half with goals from Liam Sugden, who had arrived at half-time, and James Smith, but Newlands held on for the win.

Ben Dolan was Newlands' star man, while Callum Gravestock was Town's man of the match.

Itis Itis Rovers won 5-0 against Scalby.

Rovers led 4-0 at half-time, Lewis Bland, Sam Pickard, Luke Jones and Jack Ramos firing in.

Their lead was extended to five immediately after the break, Ramos netting his second.

Scalby battled back in their final game of the season, but couldn't find a way back into the contest.

Dave Oxley was their man of the match.

Goal Sports' home clash against Seamer was postponed.

RESULTS

DIVISION 1

Newlands 3-2 Filey Town, Edgehill 1-0 Hunmanby United, Goal Sports P-P Seamer Sports, Itis Itis Rovers 5-0 Scalby.