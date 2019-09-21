Saturday League Division 2 - Edgehill Reserves cling on to see off Snainton

Edgehill Reserves managed to hold on after a late salvo from hosts Snainton to seal a 5-4 victory in Division Two.

Edgehill led 2-0 at the break, 18-year-old Josh Fergus and Ricky Greening finding the back of the net.

Sixteen-year-old Jake Reeves made it 3-0 after the break before before Fergus' second put the away side 4-0 ahead.

An own goal from Connor Avison, who sliced the ball into his own net from a Sam Turner cross, made it 4-1, but it appeared Edgehill had put the game to bed when Fergus wrapped up his hat-trick for 5-1.

Snainton weren't done just yet though and they fought back to make it 5-4, their goals coming from a stunning strike from Nathan Barber, Ryan Collings and Connor Bell.

Edgehill held on for the win though, centre-back Avison bagging the man of the match honours with Ted Edwards and Fergus also impressing.

Dan Hollingsworth was singled out as Snainton's man of the match by boss Andy Holt.

Scalby Reserves sealed a thrilling 5-3 win over Eastfield Athletic in a see-saw encounter at Carr Lane.

Steve Marsh's men led 3-0 at the break thanks to two goals from Jordan Darrell and a Dan Virr strike.

Athletic battled back after the interval, an own goal from Cam McDonald giving them a sniff of a comeback before two Zac Hansen goals gave them parity with just 10 minutes left on the clock.

Despite their momentum, it was the young Otters who sealed the win as they netted from the penalty spot and George Wilson, who had come off the bench, fired in from distance to wrap up a dramatic win for the hosts.

Keeper Cameron Anderson was in outstanding form for the Otters, making a string of superb stops throughout.

West Pier Reserves won 6-1 at Goal Sports.

Jordan Scott and Chris Mattinson found the back of the net to hand Johnny McGough's side a 2-0 lead heading into the half-time break.

Their lead was extended thanks to a goal from 16-year-old Harrie Leighton before Mikey Anderson made it 4-0 to Pier.

Goals from sub Gav McGough and Aiden Crawford made it 6-0 before a late consolation for Goal Sports courtesy of Chris Beeby.

Youngster Leighton was Pier's man of the match, while Beeby and Dempsey Stubbings impressed for the hosts.

A depleted Fishburn Park Reserves side battled hard for a 5-2 win at Eastfield Town.

Despite only travelling with 11 men and having a player suffer an injury and have to come off early on, Andrew Kelly's Park side sealed the three points thanks to a battling display.

Dan Brown and Brogan Russell both bagged doubles for the victors, with Stephen Davies also on the scoresheet.

Park's man of the match was goalkeeper Carl Oliver, who saved a penalty and also made a string of crucial stops.

Seamer Reserves failed to raise a team for their game at Cayton Athletic.