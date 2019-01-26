Saturday League / Division 2 / Edgehill Reserves maintain title charge

Edgehill Reserves beat Seamer Reserves 2-0 to maintain their push for the Division Two title.

Benny Davis put Ricky Greening's men ahead with a tap in, before Carl Hepples wrapped up the scoring with a composed finish.

Right-back Matty Jackson was Edgehill's man of the match.

Defender Lee Berwick was man of the match for a depleted Seamer.

Ayton cruised to a 6-1 win at home to Eastfield Athletic.

Ian Laing led the charge for the victors with a double, with their other goals coming from Nicko Dunn, Jaymaine White, Shane Cavanagh and Wayne Chamberlain, who smashed in from 30 yards out.

Chamberlain was Ayton's man of the match.

West Pier Reserves collected a comfortable 8-2 win at Newlands Reserves.

Rob Whitehead and Mikey Anderson were both on form in front of goal as they hit two apiece.

Pier's other goals came from player-boss Johnny McGough, Brad Marshall, Chris Ferrey and 16-year-old Aiden Crawford, who hammered in the goal of the game.

Crawford and Jason Prosser were the star men for Pier.

Dan Hitchcock and Sam Foy scored Newlands' goals.

Fishburn Park Reserves and Snainton shared the spoils after a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Snainton had opened the scoring after 50 minutes, but Rob Ingham poked home to seal a point for Andrew Kelly's men.

Jason Jeffrey was Park's man of the match.

FC Rosette's home game against Cayton Athletic was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

RESULTS

