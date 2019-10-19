Saturday League / Division 2 / Hansen hammers five as Snainton see off Seamer

Zac Hansen smashed in five goals to help guide Snainton to a comfortable 8-2 win over Seamer Reserves in Division Two.

Snainton produced a superb performance in their convincing victory, Hansen their star man with his five goals.

Leigh Watson also bagged a brace for Andy Holt's men, with their other goal coming from Brad Marshall.

Boss Holt said: "This was the best performance I have seen Snainton play in my time at the club.

"George Hurst, Rob Holt, Brad Marshall, Kieran Wade, Alan Wright and Tyler Whitton all put in great performances, but man of the match has to be Zac after his five well-taken goals."

Chris Stubbings hit both of the goals for Paul Greatorex's Seamer side.

Cailum Webster impressed for Seamer.

Another striker in form was Callum Myers, who hammered in four goals to help his West Pier Reserves side to an 8-1 win over Cayton Athletic.

Johnny McGough's outfit led 4-1 at the break, Myers hitting two, Chris Mattinson scoring the goal of the game with a superb lob, and Terry Day lashing in a thunderous strike.

Myers hit another two in the second half, while Day also scored another couple of goals to wrap-up his hat-trick.

McGough handed the man of the match honours to Dave Wedge and 17-year-old Aiden Crawford.

Ryan Somers hit Cayton's solitary goal and was the man of the match for his side.